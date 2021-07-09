Northern Trust Corp Purchases 858 Shares of Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC)

Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,117 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.72% of Graham worth $20,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in Graham in the first quarter valued at $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Graham by 38.8% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Graham in the first quarter valued at $86,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Graham in the fourth quarter valued at $196,000. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Graham in the first quarter valued at $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GHC opened at $651.65 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $650.77. Graham Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $328.81 and a fifty-two week high of $685.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Graham (NYSE:GHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $9.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by $5.15. The company had revenue of $712.46 million for the quarter. Graham had a return on equity of 6.05% and a net margin of 15.55%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th.

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company worldwide. It provides test preparation services and materials; data science education, and training and healthcare simulation services; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to Purdue University Global.

