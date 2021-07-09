Northern Trust Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its position in Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 716,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,850 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.08% of Kura Oncology worth $20,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Kura Oncology by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 421,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,771,000 after purchasing an additional 61,621 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 1.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 125,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,559,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kura Oncology during the fourth quarter worth $319,000. Ghost Tree Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC now owns 325,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,615,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms have issued reports on KURA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kura Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Kura Oncology in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.10.

Shares of KURA stock opened at $19.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 24.29, a current ratio of 24.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Kura Oncology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.88 and a 52-week high of $43.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.38 and a beta of 1.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.82.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.04). Sell-side analysts predict that Kura Oncology, Inc. will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kura Oncology Company Profile

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. The company's lead product candidates are tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of farnesyl transferase that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic indications; and KO-539, a small molecule inhibitor of the menin-Lysine K-specific Methyltransferase 2A protein-protein interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

