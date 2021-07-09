Northern Trust Corp Reduces Stock Position in Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 721,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 41,761 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.01% of Revance Therapeutics worth $20,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RVNC. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 845.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 687,015 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,202,000 after acquiring an additional 614,315 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 787.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 374,676 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,618,000 after buying an additional 332,453 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 9.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,353,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $93,724,000 after buying an additional 287,375 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,326,053 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $122,600,000 after buying an additional 246,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 70.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 429,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,180,000 after buying an additional 177,807 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.64% of the company’s stock.

RVNC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Revance Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Revance Therapeutics from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Revance Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

RVNC opened at $32.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of -6.86 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 7.99, a quick ratio of 7.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.82 and a 52 week high of $34.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.47.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.19) by $0.11. Revance Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 93.59% and a negative net margin of 1,021.48%. The firm had revenue of $13.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.44 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Revance Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.67 EPS for the current year.

Revance Therapeutics Profile

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection (DAXI), which has completed phase III clinical trials for the treatment of glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; is in phase II clinical trials to treat upper facial lines, moderate or severe dynamic forehead lines, and moderate or severe lateral canthal lines; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis.

