Northern Trust Corp Sells 108,809 Shares of First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its holdings in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) by 20.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 432,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 108,809 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.52% of First Bancorp worth $18,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FBNC. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 42,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 3,877 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $231,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 790,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,753,000 after purchasing an additional 205,574 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 90,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,072,000 after purchasing an additional 3,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $396,000. 72.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:FBNC opened at $37.91 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.89. First Bancorp has a 52-week low of $19.60 and a 52-week high of $48.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 1.30.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.12. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 28.42%. The business had revenue of $75.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.50 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that First Bancorp will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. First Bancorp’s payout ratio is 30.89%.

FBNC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised First Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

In other First Bancorp news, CEO Richard H. Moore acquired 2,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $42.74 per share, for a total transaction of $101,507.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,508,044.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

