Northern Trust Corp Sells 114,638 Shares of Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its position in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,260,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 114,638 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.95% of Arbor Realty Trust worth $20,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Arbor Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Arbor Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in Arbor Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. 42.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Arbor Realty Trust from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Arbor Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Arbor Realty Trust from $17.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.25.

ABR stock opened at $17.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 22.03, a quick ratio of 22.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.04. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.40 and a 12-month high of $19.49.

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.15. Arbor Realty Trust had a return on equity of 19.57% and a net margin of 86.52%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This is a positive change from Arbor Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.79%.

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in real estate-related bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

