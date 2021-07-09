Northern Trust Corp Sells 120,336 Shares of Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP)

Northern Trust Corp cut its holdings in shares of Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP) by 15.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 652,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120,336 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.43% of Meredith worth $19,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDP. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Meredith during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Meredith during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Meredith by 20,680.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Meredith during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Meredith during the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on MDP. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Meredith from $41.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Meredith from $41.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Meredith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

NYSE MDP opened at $40.40 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 23.91 and a beta of 2.37. Meredith Co. has a 12-month low of $10.75 and a 12-month high of $43.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95.

Meredith (NYSE:MDP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $664.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $671.61 million. Meredith had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 45.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Meredith Co. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Meredith Profile

Meredith Corporation operates as a diversified media company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, National Media and Local Media. The National Media segment offers national consumer media brands through various media platforms, including print magazines, digital and mobile media, brand licensing activities, database-related activities, affinity marketing, and business-to-business marketing products and services.

