Northern Trust Corp Sells 121,426 Shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB)

Northern Trust Corp cut its stake in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) by 20.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 478,491 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 121,426 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.89% of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son worth $18,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NTB. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 7.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,655 shares of the bank’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC bought a new stake in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the first quarter worth approximately $228,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the fourth quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the fourth quarter worth approximately $255,000. 63.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NTB shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.

Shares of NYSE NTB opened at $34.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 1.96. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited has a 52-week low of $21.50 and a 52-week high of $41.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.47.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $122.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.24 million. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a net margin of 29.12% and a return on equity of 15.95%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.89%.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing deposits, as well as certificate of deposits.

