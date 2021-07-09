Northern Trust Corp Sells 1,702,927 Shares of MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its position in shares of MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) by 26.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,709,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,702,927 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.07% of MFA Financial worth $19,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in MFA Financial by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 496,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 144,361 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in MFA Financial by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,292,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $184,341,000 after purchasing an additional 274,945 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in MFA Financial by 80.6% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 100,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 44,915 shares during the period. Starwood Capital Group Management L.L.C. bought a new position in MFA Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $165,536,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in MFA Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $554,000. 60.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MFA opened at $4.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.74. MFA Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.23 and a 52-week high of $4.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.51.

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.09. MFA Financial had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 89.30%. Research analysts anticipate that MFA Financial, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is an increase from MFA Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.85%. MFA Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.00%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on MFA Financial from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MFA Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet raised MFA Financial from a “d+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. JMP Securities raised their price target on MFA Financial from $4.25 to $4.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised MFA Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. MFA Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.69.

MFA Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

