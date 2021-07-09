Northern Trust Corp Sells 175,909 Shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its position in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) by 21.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 640,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175,909 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.87% of Sinclair Broadcast Group worth $18,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SBGI. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 252.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,629,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883,393 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in the fourth quarter worth $18,730,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 8.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,714,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,700,000 after acquiring an additional 289,226 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 16.0% in the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,821,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,299,000 after acquiring an additional 250,920 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in the fourth quarter worth $7,326,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Sinclair Broadcast Group alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on SBGI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Sinclair Broadcast Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

SBGI opened at $29.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.78. Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. has a one year low of $16.50 and a one year high of $39.60.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.18) by $2.02. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a negative return on equity of 163.38% and a negative net margin of 42.82%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. will post -5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.20%.

In related news, insider J Duncan Smith sold 69,366 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $2,080,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Frederick G. Smith sold 63,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.74, for a total value of $2,132,806.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 285,886 shares of company stock worth $9,205,441. 37.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Sinclair Broadcast Group

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a diversified television media company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Broadcast and Local Sports. It owns or provides various programming, operating, sales, and other non-programming operating services to television stations. The company broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and internally originated programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through its local television stations.

Recommended Story: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Sinclair Broadcast Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sinclair Broadcast Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.