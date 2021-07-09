Northern Trust Corp Sells 21,795 Shares of Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS)

Northern Trust Corp cut its stake in Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 715,095 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 21,795 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.07% of Unisys worth $18,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UIS. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Unisys in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Unisys by 9.0% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,048 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Princeton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Unisys in the first quarter valued at about $243,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Unisys in the first quarter valued at about $268,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Unisys in the fourth quarter valued at about $292,000. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:UIS opened at $25.12 on Friday. Unisys Co. has a 52 week low of $10.12 and a 52 week high of $28.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.39.

Unisys (NYSE:UIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.06. Unisys had a negative net margin of 20.90% and a negative return on equity of 40.08%. The business had revenue of $509.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. Unisys’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Unisys news, SVP Gerald P. Kenney sold 12,790 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.72, for a total transaction of $354,538.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 95,113 shares in the company, valued at $2,636,532.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Eric Hutto sold 12,135 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total transaction of $334,319.25. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 177,722 shares in the company, valued at $4,896,241.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,925 shares of company stock worth $926,758. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Unisys Company Profile

Unisys Corporation operates as an information technology services company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Services and Technology. The Services segment offers cloud and infrastructure services, application services, and business process outsourcing services. Its solutions include Unisys InteliServe, a service solution that transforms traditional service desk into an intelligent, user-centric experience aligned with the needs of the modern digital workplace; Unisys CloudForte, a comprehensive managed service offering to help accelerate the secure move of data and applications to the cloud; and Unisys Security Solutions, a portfolio that includes managed security services, security consulting services, the Unisys Incident Response Ecosystem subscription service, and the TrustCheck cyber risk management solution.

