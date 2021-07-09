Northern Trust Corp Sells 284,908 Shares of PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its stake in shares of PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN) by 40.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 412,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 284,908 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.57% of PC Connection worth $19,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of PC Connection by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 16,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 3,393 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of PC Connection during the fourth quarter worth $593,000. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PC Connection during the fourth quarter worth $1,267,000. 6 Meridian grew its holdings in shares of PC Connection by 25.8% during the first quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 7,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PC Connection by 5.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,397,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,236,000 after purchasing an additional 118,206 shares during the last quarter. 41.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CNXN opened at $43.87 on Friday. PC Connection, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.09 and a 12 month high of $55.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.28. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.61 and a beta of 0.73.

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.04). PC Connection had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 8.21%. The company had revenue of $636.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $624.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. PC Connection’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PC Connection, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PC Connection from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

About PC Connection

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

