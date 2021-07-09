Northern Trust Corp Sells 4,728 Shares of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its position in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 306,773 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,728 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.06% of Atlas Air Worldwide worth $18,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its position in Atlas Air Worldwide by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,436,577 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $86,827,000 after purchasing an additional 246,109 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Atlas Air Worldwide by 52.0% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 564,722 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,132,000 after buying an additional 193,163 shares in the last quarter. Telemark Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Atlas Air Worldwide by 16.7% in the first quarter. Telemark Asset Management LLC now owns 525,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,731,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 11.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 476,601 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,805,000 after acquiring an additional 49,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 456,113 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $24,876,000 after buying an additional 73,164 shares during the last quarter.

AAWW opened at $65.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $71.67. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.50 and a 1 year high of $76.22.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.65. Atlas Air Worldwide had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 19.62%. The company had revenue of $861.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $819.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 12.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in a report on Friday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in a research report on Friday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.33.

In other news, EVP Adam Richard Kokas sold 8,538 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.07, for a total transaction of $598,257.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,263,401.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Dietrich sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total value of $1,757,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,627,433.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,725 shares of company stock worth $2,438,740. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

