Northern Trust Corp Sells 8,026 Shares of FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO)

Northern Trust Corp cut its holdings in shares of FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 222,432 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 8,026 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.23% of FARO Technologies worth $19,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in FARO Technologies by 13.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,252,854 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $281,599,000 after acquiring an additional 377,408 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in FARO Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $522,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in FARO Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its stake in FARO Technologies by 101.9% in the first quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 241,317 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $20,891,000 after acquiring an additional 121,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FARO Technologies by 0.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 127,476 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $11,035,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FARO Technologies stock opened at $77.69 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.40. FARO Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.34 and a 1 year high of $97.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 115.96 and a beta of 1.35.

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.04. FARO Technologies had a net margin of 4.07% and a negative return on equity of 1.86%. The company had revenue of $76.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.90 million. Analysts expect that FARO Technologies, Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FARO shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of FARO Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FARO Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.00.

FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional (3D) measurement, imaging, and realization solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: 3D Manufacturing, Construction BIM, and Emerging Verticals. The company offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Projector, which provides a virtual template that operators and assemblers can use to quickly and accurately position components; and FARO Focus laser scanner to measure and collect a cloud of data points.

