Northern Trust Corp Trims Holdings in Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its holdings in Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR) by 24.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,495,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 472,317 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.75% of Laureate Education worth $20,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in Laureate Education by 80.5% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 10,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 4,829 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Laureate Education in the 1st quarter valued at $151,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Laureate Education in the 1st quarter valued at $154,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd acquired a new position in Laureate Education in the 1st quarter valued at $258,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Laureate Education by 182.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 14,091 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LAUR opened at $14.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.67. Laureate Education, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.86 and a 1 year high of $15.70.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.38). Laureate Education had a negative net margin of 57.92% and a negative return on equity of 7.85%. The firm had revenue of $194.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Laureate Education, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Laureate Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Laureate Education presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

About Laureate Education

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. It offers a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs primarily in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

