Northern Trust Corp Trims Position in First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its position in shares of First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 733,004 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 65,869 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.35% of First Busey worth $18,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Busey by 167.5% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in First Busey during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in First Busey during the first quarter worth approximately $228,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in First Busey during the fourth quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in First Busey during the fourth quarter worth approximately $232,000. 47.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Busey alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BUSE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Busey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price (up previously from $26.00) on shares of First Busey in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th.

Shares of BUSE stock opened at $23.38 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.66. First Busey Co. has a 52 week low of $15.07 and a 52 week high of $27.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.10.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.17. First Busey had a net margin of 28.12% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The business had revenue of $96.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.54 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that First Busey Co. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 22nd. First Busey’s payout ratio is 46.46%.

First Busey Company Profile

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management.

Recommended Story: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for First Busey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Busey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.