Northern Trust Corp Trims Position in Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its stake in shares of Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 266,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,174 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.50% of Safehold worth $18,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Safehold by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 851,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,674,000 after acquiring an additional 195,376 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Safehold during the 4th quarter valued at $14,160,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Safehold by 275.5% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 160,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,618,000 after purchasing an additional 117,587 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Safehold by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,687,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,387,000 after purchasing an additional 115,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Safehold by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 554,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,227,000 after purchasing an additional 100,032 shares in the last quarter. 28.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SAFE opened at $81.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.04 and a beta of -0.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.10. Safehold Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.51 and a fifty-two week high of $84.99.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. Safehold had a net margin of 37.11% and a return on equity of 4.47%. The company had revenue of $43.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.10 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Safehold Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. This is a boost from Safehold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Safehold’s payout ratio is currently 58.12%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SAFE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Safehold from $112.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Safehold in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Safehold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

In other news, major shareholder Istar Inc. bought 13,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $71.44 per share, with a total value of $999,945.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,035,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,502,933,619.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders bought a total of 125,916 shares of company stock worth $9,184,773 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

