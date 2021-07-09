Northern Trust Corp Trims Stock Position in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its position in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 485,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,052 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.97% of Super Micro Computer worth $18,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 197,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,257,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Super Micro Computer by 2.1% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 30,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in Super Micro Computer by 14.0% in the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 10,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 18.3% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 9,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 71.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Super Micro Computer alerts:

SMCI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Super Micro Computer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 3rd. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.75.

In other news, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 3,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.22, for a total value of $119,677.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,682.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 4,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total transaction of $150,684.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $216,839.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 99,952 shares of company stock worth $3,807,152. 16.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ SMCI opened at $33.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.64. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.95 and a 52-week high of $40.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 1.47.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $895.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $830.00 million. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 10.27%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

About Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high-performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture. Its solutions range from complete server, storage, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server management software, and server sub-systems, as well as support and services.

Recommended Story: What are municipal bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Super Micro Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Micro Computer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.