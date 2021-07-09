Northland Securities Reiterates “Buy” Rating for BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX)

BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Northland Securities in a report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BMTX. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of BM Technologies in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

Shares of NYSE BMTX opened at $11.97 on Friday. BM Technologies has a 12-month low of $8.46 and a 12-month high of $18.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.92.

BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $24.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.80 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that BM Technologies will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BM Technologies during the first quarter worth about $31,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of BM Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BM Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BM Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Winmill & CO. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BM Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.13% of the company’s stock.

About BM Technologies

BM Technologies, Inc, through its fintech banking platform, provides digital banking and disbursement services to consumers and students in the United States. It facilitates deposits and banking products and services between customers and FDIC-insured partner banks. The company provides access to a suite of banking products, including checking, savings, personal loans, credit cards, and student refinancing.

