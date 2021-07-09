Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $93.33.

NVMI has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NVMI. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Nova Measuring Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at $117,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at $148,000. 64.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Nova Measuring Instruments stock opened at $97.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.68, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 7.10, a current ratio of 8.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $96.92. Nova Measuring Instruments has a 1 year low of $46.07 and a 1 year high of $104.07.

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $84.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.09 million. Nova Measuring Instruments had a net margin of 18.41% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nova Measuring Instruments will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

Nova Measuring Instruments Company Profile

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel, Taiwan, the United States, China, Korea, and internationally. Its product portfolio includes a set of metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and material metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, and deposition.

