Nucleus Vision (NCASH) Price Tops $0.0015

Nucleus Vision (CURRENCY:NCASH) traded up 7.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 9th. One Nucleus Vision coin can now be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Nucleus Vision has traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar. Nucleus Vision has a market cap of $10.83 million and $302,626.00 worth of Nucleus Vision was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003013 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.34 or 0.00055285 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003150 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00018277 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003015 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $298.86 or 0.00900849 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000359 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00005240 BTC.

Nucleus Vision Coin Profile

Nucleus Vision (CRYPTO:NCASH) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 25th, 2017. Nucleus Vision’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,181,865,278 coins. Nucleus Vision’s official Twitter account is @NucleusVision and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Nucleus Vision is medium.com/@NucleusVision . The Reddit community for Nucleus Vision is /r/NucleusVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nucleus Vision’s official website is nucleus.vision

According to CryptoCompare, “Nucleus Vision is an IoT-based, contactless identification system that empowers retailers to identify and better serve their customers. Nucleus Vision intends to bridge the gap between the online and offline retail world by leveraging the Ethereum blockchain. NCASH is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Nucleus Vision's ecosystem. “

Nucleus Vision Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nucleus Vision directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nucleus Vision should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nucleus Vision using one of the exchanges listed above.

