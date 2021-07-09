Nuveen Asset Management LLC Boosts Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,196,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,069 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.84% of Lam Research worth $712,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LRCX. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 155.6% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 46 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 150.0% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the first quarter valued at $38,000. 82.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lam Research alerts:

In other Lam Research news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $634.23, for a total transaction of $3,171,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $646.92, for a total transaction of $323,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,965 shares of company stock valued at $9,519,206. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of LRCX traded up $4.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $610.52. 20,069 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 915,336. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $626.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.26. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $292.28 and a 12-month high of $673.80.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.93. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.07% and a return on equity of 65.20%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 26.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 32.60%.

LRCX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $625.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Lam Research from $575.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $590.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $653.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $682.86.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Story: What is Cost of Capital?



Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.