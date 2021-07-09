Nuveen Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,661,031 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 462,911 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.89% of Accenture worth $1,563,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its stake in Accenture by 6.4% in the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 599 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Hamilton Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 3.2% in the first quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.6% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.4% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 10,367 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,002,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.3% in the first quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 12,101 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,343,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 72.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ACN traded up $3.91 during trading on Friday, reaching $313.06. The stock had a trading volume of 24,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,087,261. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $288.42. The firm has a market cap of $198.68 billion, a PE ratio of 34.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.09. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $210.42 and a fifty-two week high of $309.79.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.16. Accenture had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The firm had revenue of $13.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 8.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.18%.

In other Accenture news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.37, for a total transaction of $1,288,665.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,139 shares in the company, valued at $5,767,205.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gianfranco Casati sold 3,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.33, for a total transaction of $1,052,262.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,136,925.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,708 shares of company stock valued at $7,695,870 in the last ninety days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on ACN. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Accenture in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $309.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $311.13.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

