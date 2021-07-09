Nuveen Asset Management LLC Buys 92,184 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,787,399 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 92,184 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.74% of Uber Technologies worth $751,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $263,000. QS Investors LLC bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in Uber Technologies by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 11,260 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Uber Technologies by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 27,041 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 7,416 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Cowen raised their price objective on Uber Technologies from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Uber Technologies from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Uber Technologies from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on Uber Technologies in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.31.

Shares of NYSE UBER traded up $1.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.66. 363,759 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,077,336. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.48 and a 52-week high of $64.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.70.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 34.45% and a negative return on equity of 42.11%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.51, for a total value of $328,315.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services and other forms of transportation services, including public transit, as well as connect riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, other stores, and delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

