Nuveen Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,219,907 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 89,847 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 3.2% of Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.64% of Amazon.com worth $9,962,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Novak Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Novak Financial Planning LLC now owns 466 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 128 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 70 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 129 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baxter Bros Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 773 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. 57.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,168.98.

AMZN traded down $19.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $3,711.95. 137,489 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,355,855. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,871.00 and a 1 year high of $3,759.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3,345.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.15.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 30.47%. The company had revenue of $108.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.23 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total value of $720,596.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at $20,160,471.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total transaction of $2,752,548.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $275,456,111.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 131,040 shares of company stock valued at $449,201,684 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

