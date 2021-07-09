Nuveen Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,828,221 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 546,646 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.50% of Abbott Laboratories worth $1,057,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 134,074,306 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $16,067,466,000 after purchasing an additional 647,496 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.8% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 54,559,742 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $6,538,418,000 after purchasing an additional 968,271 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,687,412 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,922,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316,343 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,982,737 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,104,280,000 after purchasing an additional 341,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,608,777 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,589,595,000 after purchasing an additional 285,822 shares in the last quarter. 72.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Jared Watkin sold 94,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total transaction of $11,339,662.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,167,981.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ABT shares. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price (down from $138.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Barclays reduced their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $133.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $122.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.00.

Shares of NYSE ABT traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $119.85. The company had a trading volume of 49,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,147,782. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $91.71 and a one year high of $128.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.76. The company has a market cap of $212.95 billion, a PE ratio of 37.39, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.68.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.05. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 24.02% and a net margin of 15.33%. The company had revenue of $10.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

