Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $1.17 Billion Stock Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,159,128 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 345,270 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.19% of Alibaba Group worth $1,169,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Firestone Capital Management raised its position in Alibaba Group by 416.7% in the first quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 124 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 50.0% in the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. 32.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock traded up $5.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $205.11. 408,945 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,921,298. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $198.26 and a 52-week high of $319.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $216.65. The firm has a market cap of $554.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.80.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $8.85. The firm had revenue of $187.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 20.83% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The company’s revenue was up 63.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $9.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 9.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BABA. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $282.00 price target (down from $285.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday. CLSA reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $351.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Truist Securities dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $275.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered Alibaba Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.30.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

