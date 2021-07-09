Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $1.25 Billion Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,187,067 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 343,663 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.33% of Walmart worth $1,247,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Telos Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Walmart by 81.8% during the first quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,144 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,193,000 after acquiring an additional 7,265 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in Walmart by 13.4% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 38,886 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,282,000 after acquiring an additional 4,602 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 3.8% during the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 535,199 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $72,694,000 after acquiring an additional 19,672 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in Walmart by 7.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,206,574 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $163,889,000 after acquiring an additional 86,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Walmart by 14.2% during the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,470 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. 29.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Walmart from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on Walmart from $141.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.20.

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,362,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.30, for a total transaction of $184,299,030.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,217,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $435,307,049.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 6,906,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.40, for a total value of $949,002,976.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,748,580 shares in the company, valued at $927,254,892. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 28,601,353 shares of company stock worth $3,980,360,351 over the last ninety days. 48.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Walmart stock traded up $0.89 on Friday, reaching $140.48. 110,023 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,898,851. The firm has a market cap of $393.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.46. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.95 and a 52 week high of $153.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $139.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.48. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 2.18%. The company had revenue of $138.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

