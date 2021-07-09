Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $1.45 Billion Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 9.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,472,300 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 566,813 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.87% of McDonald’s worth $1,450,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 746.4% during the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 237 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 277 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 66.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McDonald’s stock traded up $2.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $234.84. The stock had a trading volume of 41,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,195,095. The company has a market capitalization of $175.23 billion, a PE ratio of 34.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.63. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $182.62 and a one year high of $238.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $233.15.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 59.01% and a net margin of 26.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.29%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MCD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $237.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on McDonald’s from $238.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on McDonald’s from $250.00 to $259.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on McDonald’s from $262.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.21.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

