Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $2.07 Billion Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,203,429 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,025,326 shares during the quarter. Comcast makes up approximately 0.7% of Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.83% of Comcast worth $2,067,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.3% in the first quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 585,979 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $31,707,000 after buying an additional 7,567 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 4,551.5% in the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 77,680 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,069,000 after buying an additional 76,010 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 9.2% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 523,106 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $28,291,000 after buying an additional 44,068 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 70.9% in the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 21,658 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,172,000 after buying an additional 8,984 shares during the period. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 8.1% in the first quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 693,286 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $37,514,000 after purchasing an additional 52,120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.89% of the company’s stock.

In other Comcast news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 3,966 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total transaction of $233,319.78. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,611 shares in the company, valued at $1,977,335.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total transaction of $39,173,949.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 717,670 shares of company stock worth $39,636,593. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA remained flat at $$58.23 during trading on Friday. 307,663 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,420,418. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $39.03 and a 12 month high of $59.11. The firm has a market cap of $266.73 billion, a PE ratio of 23.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.82.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $27.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.83 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 13.75%. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 38.31%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CMCSA. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.05.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

