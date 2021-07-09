Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $2.37 Billion Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,395,550 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 119,687 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises 0.8% of Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.55% of Johnson & Johnson worth $2,365,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JNJ. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth $362,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth $525,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1,559.2% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 6,954 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 30,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 117.5% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 117,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,813,000 after purchasing an additional 63,630 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.70.

NYSE:JNJ traded up $0.85 on Friday, hitting $169.93. 127,725 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,260,433. The firm has a market capitalization of $447.49 billion, a PE ratio of 30.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $133.65 and a 52 week high of $173.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $166.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 17.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 52.80%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

