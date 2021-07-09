Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $799.49 Million Stock Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,265,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 135,898 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.68% of The Charles Schwab worth $799,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC now owns 44,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,885,000 after purchasing an additional 4,770 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 30.2% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,168,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $467,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664,240 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,039,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,941,000 after buying an additional 107,945 shares during the last quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co boosted its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 181,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,816,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in The Charles Schwab by 49.0% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 38,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,517,000 after acquiring an additional 12,690 shares during the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.68, for a total value of $250,880.00. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total transaction of $19,677,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,499,306 shares of company stock worth $105,517,115. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

SCHW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on The Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. JMP Securities raised The Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on shares of The Charles Schwab in a research report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Charles Schwab presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.44.

Shares of NYSE SCHW traded up $1.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $69.43. The company had a trading volume of 247,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,649,732. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $32.66 and a 1 year high of $76.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.36.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.39%.

About The Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

