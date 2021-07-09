Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $820.21 Million Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 15.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,013,506 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,875,706 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 1.00% of Mondelez International worth $820,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 32.2% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 24.2% in the first quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MDLZ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mondelez International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.43.

MDLZ stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $63.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,863,606. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.66. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.00 and a 12 month high of $64.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.77.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.65%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

