Nuveen Asset Management LLC Lowers Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,226,925 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 63,193 shares during the quarter. Tesla comprises about 1.1% of Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.54% of Tesla worth $3,491,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd now owns 50 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TSLA shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $736.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Tesla in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $900.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $800.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $466.74.

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $575.34, for a total value of $719,175.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,490,659.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $697.87, for a total value of $6,978,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 60,598 shares in the company, valued at $42,289,526.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 97,925 shares of company stock worth $69,658,602. Company insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

TSLA traded down $4.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $648.72. 292,958 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,350,602. The business’s 50 day moving average is $629.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $270.26 and a 12-month high of $900.40. The firm has a market cap of $624.93 billion, a PE ratio of 652.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 1.98.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. Tesla had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 3.18%. The business had revenue of $10.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 73.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

