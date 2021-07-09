Nuveen Asset Management LLC Purchases 1,025,326 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,203,429 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,025,326 shares during the period. Comcast makes up about 0.7% of Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.83% of Comcast worth $2,067,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Norges Bank bought a new position in Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,713,360,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Comcast by 1,318.4% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,732,709 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $526,637,000 after buying an additional 9,046,516 shares in the last quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. increased its position in Comcast by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 19,857,892 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,040,554,000 after buying an additional 4,229,746 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in Comcast by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 219,742,386 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $11,891,228,000 after buying an additional 3,887,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Comcast by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,933,210 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,987,699,000 after buying an additional 2,487,384 shares in the last quarter. 82.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

CMCSA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Comcast from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Raymond James increased their target price on Comcast from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer upgraded Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Pivotal Research increased their target price on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Comcast from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.05.

In other news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,031 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total value of $229,323.59. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,682,806.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 3,966 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total value of $233,319.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,611 shares in the company, valued at $1,977,335.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 717,670 shares of company stock worth $39,636,593. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Comcast stock remained flat at $$58.23 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 307,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,420,418. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $266.73 billion, a PE ratio of 23.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.02. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $39.03 and a one year high of $59.11.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $27.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.83 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 11.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.31%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

See Also: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.