Nuveen Asset Management LLC Purchases 13,096 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,235,223 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,096 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.96% of Costco Wholesale worth $1,492,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 65.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on COST shares. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $336.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $406.20.

NASDAQ:COST traded up $4.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $411.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,704,436. The stock has a market cap of $182.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.66. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $307.00 and a 12 month high of $408.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $385.42.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $44.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.82 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 27.30%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 35.71%.

In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.06, for a total transaction of $829,693.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,509,384.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.14, for a total value of $1,584,560.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,625 shares in the company, valued at $10,547,227.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,730 shares of company stock valued at $5,277,679 in the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

