Nuveen Asset Management LLC Purchases 462,911 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,661,031 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 462,911 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.89% of Accenture worth $1,563,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ACN. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 1,619,634 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $447,424,000 after purchasing an additional 141,064 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 46,620 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,879,000 after purchasing an additional 2,558 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 209,925 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $57,992,000 after purchasing an additional 3,454 shares during the period. Maple Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 82,342 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $22,747,000 after purchasing an additional 2,481 shares during the period. Finally, Intrepid Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,595 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,290,000 after purchasing an additional 3,404 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

In related news, CEO Gianfranco Casati sold 3,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.33, for a total transaction of $1,052,262.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,136,925.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.21, for a total value of $754,546.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,975,133.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,708 shares of company stock valued at $7,695,870 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ACN traded up $3.91 during trading on Friday, hitting $313.06. The stock had a trading volume of 24,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,087,261. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $210.42 and a 12 month high of $309.79. The company has a market cap of $198.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.58, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $288.42.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.16. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 12.06%. The firm had revenue of $13.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.18%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ACN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Accenture from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Societe Generale upped their price objective on Accenture from $313.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Accenture from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. BNP Paribas upgraded Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $335.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Accenture from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Accenture currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.13.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

Recommended Story: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.