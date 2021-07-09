Nuveen Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,044,550 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 24,431 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.65% of Texas Instruments worth $1,142,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 512.5% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Curi Capital acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments stock traded up $1.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $189.39. 43,976 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,093,765. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $125.43 and a 12-month high of $197.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a current ratio of 6.12. The stock has a market cap of $174.91 billion, a PE ratio of 28.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $186.64.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.31. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.04% and a return on equity of 69.92%. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.34%.

TXN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $184.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $184.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $201.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.97.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

