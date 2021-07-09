Nuveen Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,226,925 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 63,193 shares during the period. Tesla accounts for 1.1% of Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.54% of Tesla worth $3,491,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd increased its position in Tesla by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd now owns 50 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 41.26% of the company’s stock.

TSLA stock traded down $4.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $648.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 292,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,350,602. The company has a market capitalization of $624.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 652.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 1.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $629.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.66. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $270.26 and a 12 month high of $900.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $10.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.89 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 3.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $717.17, for a total value of $1,075,755.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,425,157.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $697.87, for a total value of $6,978,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,289,526.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 97,925 shares of company stock valued at $69,658,602. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TSLA shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $800.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Tesla from $730.00 to $660.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Tesla in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $812.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Sunday, June 6th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $466.74.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

