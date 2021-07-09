Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 1,130,922 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,921,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,130,922 shares during the period. Bank of America makes up about 0.6% of Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.56% of Bank of America worth $1,854,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Norges Bank bought a new position in Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,901,869,000. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Bank of America by 77.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,234,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $976,312,000 after purchasing an additional 11,009,021 shares during the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at $304,537,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at $194,013,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its stake in Bank of America by 233.1% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 9,054,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $274,454,000 after purchasing an additional 6,336,489 shares during the last quarter. 70.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BAC traded up $1.02 on Friday, reaching $39.80. 1,060,005 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,940,700. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $341.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.54. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $22.39 and a 12 month high of $43.49.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $22.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.67 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 24.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, April 15th that permits the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.50%.

BAC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $43.87 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Bank of America from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.30.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

