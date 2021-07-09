Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 15,202 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 527,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 15,202 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.29% of Booking worth $1,229,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BKNG. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter worth $901,810,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter worth $559,045,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Booking by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 652,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,452,825,000 after purchasing an additional 179,196 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Booking by 729.6% in the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 165,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $385,309,000 after purchasing an additional 145,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Booking by 182.3% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 118,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $264,684,000 after purchasing an additional 76,744 shares in the last quarter. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,302.37, for a total transaction of $421,333.71. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,408,243.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffery H. Boyd sold 873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,228.65, for a total value of $1,945,611.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,982 shares in the company, valued at $91,334,534.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

BKNG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,665.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Gordon Haskett started coverage on Booking in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $2,574.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Booking from $2,640.00 to $2,675.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Cowen lifted their price target on Booking from $2,550.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Booking from $2,710.00 to $2,740.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,416.38.

BKNG stock traded up $3.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $2,167.25. The stock had a trading volume of 3,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,013. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,589.00 and a twelve month high of $2,516.00. The stock has a market cap of $88.97 billion, a PE ratio of 126.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2,282.83.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($5.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($7.26) by $2.00. Booking had a negative return on equity of 3.81% and a net margin of 12.44%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 34.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

