Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 594,422 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,261,289 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 594,422 shares during the quarter. Facebook makes up 1.7% of Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.64% of Facebook worth $5,378,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Synergy Financial Management LLC raised its position in Facebook by 5.8% in the first quarter. Synergy Financial Management LLC now owns 23,378 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $6,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Tiger Legatus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Facebook in the first quarter valued at about $5,891,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC raised its position in Facebook by 0.8% in the first quarter. MayTech Global Investments LLC now owns 165,727 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $48,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Facebook in the first quarter valued at about $4,684,000. Finally, Green Square Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Facebook by 39.2% in the first quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,483 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. 65.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.41, for a total transaction of $20,699,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.83, for a total value of $658,399.61. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,278.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,336,870 shares of company stock valued at $757,747,408 over the last 90 days. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. KGI Securities initiated coverage on Facebook in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $420.00 target price for the company. Citigroup downgraded Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Barclays raised their price objective on Facebook from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Facebook from $285.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $376.20.

Shares of FB traded up $2.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $348.34. The stock had a trading volume of 338,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,170,698. The company has a market capitalization of $987.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $330.29. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $226.90 and a 52 week high of $358.79.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 35.74%. The business’s revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.18 EPS for the current year.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

