Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 594,422 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,261,289 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 594,422 shares during the quarter. Facebook comprises approximately 1.7% of Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.64% of Facebook worth $5,378,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Facebook by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 101,745,652 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $27,762,764,000 after acquiring an additional 919,615 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Facebook by 1.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,780,412 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $11,095,469,000 after purchasing an additional 712,271 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Facebook by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,382,192 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,299,199,000 after purchasing an additional 9,362,408 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at $8,021,574,000. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Facebook by 1.4% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,497,902 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,681,007,000 after purchasing an additional 177,413 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.36, for a total transaction of $78,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,099,130.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.94, for a total transaction of $487,811.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,984,751.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,336,870 shares of company stock valued at $757,747,408. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $409.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a report on Monday, May 17th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $385.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $376.20.

Facebook stock traded up $2.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $348.34. 338,049 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,170,698. The company has a market cap of $987.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $330.29. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $226.90 and a 1-year high of $358.79.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 27.54%. Facebook’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

