Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 65,409 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,305,514 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 65,409 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises about 0.9% of Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.77% of UnitedHealth Group worth $2,718,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,003,233 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $13,318,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881,407 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.8% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,899,258 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $7,032,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,094 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,431,038 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $5,354,103,000 after purchasing an additional 273,958 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth about $3,397,896,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 4.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,224,802 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,432,273,000 after acquiring an additional 366,623 shares in the last quarter. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UNH traded up $1.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $411.62. 40,089 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,704,605. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $287.10 and a 1-year high of $425.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $406.18. The stock has a market cap of $388.45 billion, a PE ratio of 22.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.77.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $70.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.13 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 26.04%. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.36%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 5,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.66, for a total value of $2,092,092.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 58,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,122,734.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Patricia L. Lewis sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.99, for a total transaction of $1,169,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,593,367.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,801 shares of company stock valued at $6,638,668 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $405.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $410.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $450.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $394.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $426.22.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

