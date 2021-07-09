nYFI (N0031) Trading Down 0.1% Over Last Week

nYFI (CURRENCY:N0031) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 9th. One nYFI coin can now be bought for about $0.57 or 0.00001697 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, nYFI has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. nYFI has a total market cap of $1.51 million and $16.00 worth of nYFI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get nYFI alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002997 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.35 or 0.00055012 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003112 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00018013 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002998 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $298.08 or 0.00893710 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000357 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00005326 BTC.

nYFI Profile

N0031 is a coin. nYFI’s total supply is 2,671,616 coins. nYFI’s official Twitter account is @fan_nest and its Facebook page is accessible here . nYFI’s official website is nestprotocol.org . The Reddit community for nYFI is https://reddit.com/r/nestprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for nYFI is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5265253

According to CryptoCompare, “NEST Protocol is an oracle network to produce price data on-chain. NEST provides a solution that includes a collateral asset quotation, arbitrage verification, price chain, beta coefficients and other modules to form the NEST-Protocol. “

nYFI Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as nYFI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire nYFI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase nYFI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for nYFI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for nYFI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.