Oasis Network (ROSE) Market Cap Reaches $103.19 Million

Oasis Network (CURRENCY:ROSE) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 9th. During the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar. Oasis Network has a total market cap of $103.19 million and $15.54 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oasis Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0688 or 0.00000202 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Telos (TLOS) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000444 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001427 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001946 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 129% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000044 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

Oasis Network Profile

Oasis Network (CRYPTO:ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on October 29th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,500,000,000 coins. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @OasisLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasislabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Oasis Protocol Foundation looks to support projects focused on making that privacy-first Internet a reality. From building privacy-preserving applications to developing more powerful tools for the network, to improving how it operates. “

Oasis Network Coin Trading

