Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is 30.92.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Oatly Group in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Oatly Group in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Oatly Group in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Oatly Group in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Oatly Group in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ:OTLY opened at 23.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Oatly Group has a 12-month low of 19.99 and a 12-month high of 29.00.

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, and frozen desserts and novelties; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oatmilk in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including cooking creams, crÃ¨me fraiche products, whipping creams, vanilla custards, and spreads in a variety of flavors.

