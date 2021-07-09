Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) Trading Down 2.2%

Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY)’s stock price was down 2.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as 22.82 and last traded at 22.93. Approximately 7,401 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 3,308,540 shares. The stock had previously closed at 23.44.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on OTLY shares. Guggenheim started coverage on Oatly Group in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Oatly Group in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on Oatly Group in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Oatly Group in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Oatly Group in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of 30.92.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, and frozen desserts and novelties; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oatmilk in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including cooking creams, crÃ¨me fraiche products, whipping creams, vanilla custards, and spreads in a variety of flavors.

