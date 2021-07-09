OAX (OAX) 1-Day Volume Hits $154,266.00

OAX (CURRENCY:OAX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 9th. OAX has a total market cap of $8.85 million and approximately $154,266.00 worth of OAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OAX coin can now be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000347 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, OAX has traded down 4.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002989 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.39 or 0.00054972 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003137 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00018009 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002989 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $299.86 or 0.00896479 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000358 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 28.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00005221 BTC.

OAX Coin Profile

OAX (CRYPTO:OAX) is a coin. It was first traded on June 1st, 2017. OAX’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,215,394 coins. OAX’s official Twitter account is @OAX_Foundation . The Reddit community for OAX is /r/OpenANX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for OAX is oax.org

According to CryptoCompare, “OAX is a token that can be exchanged for memberships in the DAO and/or its association. Members will be entitled to certain privileges, including but not limited to voting privileges on major operational decisions relating to the Oax platform. The memberships will work through a tiered structure that allow for simple access, voting privileges or commercial (read: business) solicitation of services on the platform (e.g. escrow, legal, exchange, credit, asset gateway) with the relative number of tokens required for redemption varying with the level of benefits. “

Buying and Selling OAX

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OAX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

