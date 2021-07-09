OCI (OTCMKTS:OCINF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

OCI (OTCMKTS:OCINF) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of OCI from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of OCI in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of OCI in a report on Wednesday, June 16th.

Get OCI alerts:

Shares of OCINF opened at $24.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.05. OCI has a 52-week low of $13.85 and a 52-week high of $27.25.

OCI N.V. produces and distributes natural gas-based products and industrial chemicals to agricultural, transportation, and industrial customers. It operates through Methanol US, Methanol Europe, Nitrogen US, Nitrogen Europe, and Fertiglobe segments. The company offers anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, calcium ammonium nitrate, ammonium sulphate, nitrogen exacote, nitrogen argon, aqueous ammonia, nitric acid, urea solution, bio-methanol, methanol, melamine, and diesel exhaust fluid, as well as and other nitrogen products.

See Also: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for OCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.