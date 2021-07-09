OCI (OTCMKTS:OCINF) Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to “Neutral”

OCI (OTCMKTS:OCINF) was upgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on OCINF. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of OCI in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of OCI in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

OCINF opened at $24.81 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.05. OCI has a 1 year low of $13.85 and a 1 year high of $27.25.

OCI N.V. produces and distributes natural gas-based products and industrial chemicals to agricultural, transportation, and industrial customers. It operates through Methanol US, Methanol Europe, Nitrogen US, Nitrogen Europe, and Fertiglobe segments. The company offers anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, calcium ammonium nitrate, ammonium sulphate, nitrogen exacote, nitrogen argon, aqueous ammonia, nitric acid, urea solution, bio-methanol, methanol, melamine, and diesel exhaust fluid, as well as and other nitrogen products.

